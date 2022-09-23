CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Special Olympics track and field team participated in the summer games at Towson University.
The team competed in track and field events with athletes from other counties in Maryland.
Each athlete participated in three or four events, including running races, shot put, long jump, softball throw and mini-javelin.
The team brought home 16 gold, eight silver and two bronze medals.
Allegany County Special Olympics is always seeking new athletes, nondisabled unified partner athletes, volunteers and coaches. Contact Dottie Turner at 301-689-5590 for more information.
