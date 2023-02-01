MCHENRY — After nearly a decade, the Special Olympics Maryland Winter Games will return to Wisp Resort. Garrett County government, Wisp Resort and the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will welcome the athletes back with a program and reception Feb. 26 at 7 pm.
Special Olympics President Jim Schmutz, Wisp General Manager Ron Hawkes, County Commissioner Paul Edwards and chamber President Will Wrobleski will help the athletes kick off the 2023 Winter Games at Wisp Resort. Light refreshments and giveaway items will be provided. Register to attend at visitdeepcreek.com or by calling 301-387-6171.
“It is so exciting to have the Special Olympics Winter Games back at Wisp where it belongs in the state of Maryland,” said Edwards. “I am glad that SOMD and Wisp were able to work everything out and I know that Garrett County will welcome all the athletes, coaches and staff with open arms. This is a great day for Special Olympics and for Western Maryland.”
The Special Olympics Winter Games Opening Ceremony will begin at 7:30 pm.
The games continue Feb. 27-28 when almost 200 athletes from across the state will showcase their skills and athletic ability in various alpine and snowshoeing events. Alpine events include novice, intermediate and advanced slalom, giant slalom, glide and super G. Snowshoeing events include races from 25 through 1,600 meters as well as relay races from 100 to 400 meters.
“The staff at Wisp Resort has diligently worked to ensure Wisp has a successful return of the Special Olympics Maryland Winter Games. All departments have been fully engaged in this meaningful initiative,” Hawkes said. “The mountain operations team plans to provide an accommodating snow surface and terrain, our sales and facilities teams have worked in tandem with Special Olympics Maryland to ensure all details are set in place. Moreover, the improvements and additions that Wisp Resort has made since the last Winter Games will lend to an improved experience for athletes and staff. Some of the more significant improvements include new snowmaking infrastructure on the beginner terrain, a Yurt Village, hotel renovations and updated accommodations.”
For more information, visit virtualsomd.com/schedule/winter-games/ or wispresort.com/Events/.
