Spring Arts Walk set for April 24
FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Spring Arts Walk has been scheduled by FrostburgFirst for April 24.
Vendors will be partnered with a business to set up in an assigned location or outdoors for the duration of Arts Walk. There will be no use of City Place this year. Vendors will be required to follow restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, including social distancing, wearing masks and sanitization.
FrostburgFirst members will not be charged a vendor fee. Applications must be submitted by April 2. Early submissions will receive priority for requests.
Questions can be directed to frostburgfirst@gmail.com or call 301-689-6900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.