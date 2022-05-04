OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office has announced this spring’s low-cost rabies clinics for the vaccination of dogs, cats and ferrets at six locations.
“Garrett County has had one case of laboratory confirmed rabies this year,” said Bryce Manges, environmental health specialist. “Protect your pets and your family from the threat of this virus by bringing your dogs, cats and ferrets to the clinic in your area.”
The weekday clinics are scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. at Grantsville Elementary School, May 16; Gorman Ryan’s Glade Community Building, May 17; Accident Elementary School, May 18; Friendsville Elementary School, May 19; and Swanton Community Building, May 20.
A weekend clinic will be held at the health department on May 21 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Dogs must be on a leash and under the control of a responsible individual. Cats and ferrets must be in a carrier, tightly secured box with air holes or a pillowcase or cloth sack.
“Garrett County is very fortunate to have many forms of wildlife,” said Bob Stephens, county health officer. “But wild mammals — bats, foxes, squirrels, coyotes, skunks and raccoons — are the main carriers of rabies. Parents should teach their kids not to play with or touch wild animals and even unfamiliar cats and dogs. While these animals may look friendly, they could also carry the rabies virus, which untreated could be fatal. People bitten by these animals should seek prompt medical care. Also, please report stray dogs and cats to Garrett County Animal Control.”
Raccoons are the most frequently identified carrier of rabies in Maryland. Since they are normally active only at night, any raccoon seen wandering around in the daytime is highly suspicious for rabies.
Rabid cats are a special concern. Cats are the No. 1 domestic animal species most likely to be unvaccinated and have frequent contact with humans. Last year, cats were the third most common species that tested positive for rabies in Maryland.
Maryland law requires dogs, cats and ferrets over 4 months old to be vaccinated against rabies; however, they may be adequately vaccinated at 3 months. Dogs and cats need to be revaccinated every three years. Puppies and kittens and dogs and cats receiving their first vaccination must be revaccinated 12 months later. Ferrets need to be revaccinated every year.
County dog and cat licenses will be available at each clinic. For more information about rabies or the clinics, call Environmental Health at 301-334-7760.
