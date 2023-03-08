FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s Women’s Studies will host a Spring Speaker Series featuring Kim Kelly, Jalessah Jackson and Sesali Bowen.
Kelly is an independent journalist, author and organizer whose work focuses on labor, class, gender, race and culture. She will educate her audience on labor resistance, discuss ways that gender, sexuality and race inform labor history research and documentation and offer insights into current and future labor conditions in the United States.
Kelly’s talk is scheduled for March 14 at 7 p.m. in the Catherine R. Gira Center for Communications and Information Technology. She will also be a guest in the department of sociology’s Collective Behavior and Social Movements class.
On March 30, interdisciplinary scholar and organizer Jackson will discuss work as the interim director of Access Reproductive Care Southeast, one of the South’s largest abortion resource providers, in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Jackson’s background is in Black studies; women, gender and sexuality studies; and cultural studies.
The 7 p.m. talk in CCIT is in addition to visits to two sections of the department of sociology’s Introduction to Women’s Studies classes.
Bowen will conclude the series April 19 at 7 p.m. in CCIT. She is a self-proclaimed “bad fat Black girl,” an author, journalist, podcast host and gender and sexuality scholar. She will explain her conceptualization of “trap feminism” and ways to help people understand how social issues develop and how to move toward a more just future.
Bowen will be a guest in the department of sociology’s special topics class, “The Sociology of Southern Hip Hop.”
The Spring Speaker Series is sponsored by the FSU Foundation. Funds were provided by The Martha T. and Ralph M. Race Western History Lecture Fund; FSU departments of communications, history, philosophy, psychology and sociology; Leadership Studies; the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and the Student Government Association.
