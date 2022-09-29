SPRINGS, Pa. — The 64th annual Springs Folk Festival will be held Oct. 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with over 100 crafts people and vendors who reenact the skills of their ancestors and offer craft items for purchase.
One of the new venues is the Quilting House along the woods trail. Bluegrass and gospel music will be performed in the large program building or along the Forest Trail with the operation of farm equipment, sheep shearing and chainsaw carving. Families will enjoy the tractor-drawn hayrides.
Pennsylvania Dutch foods, including pancakes and sausage, homemade doughnuts and pies, bread baked in an outdoor oven, homemade sauerkraut, fry pies and ice cream will be available at booths scattered throughout the festival grounds. The Springs Museum takes you on a walk back in time with a two-story treasure trove depicting how the early settlers worked and played.
Children 5 and under are admitted free; discounts are given for groups of 10 or more. Only service dogs are allowed, no pets. Visit www.springspa.org or call 814-442-4594 for more information.
