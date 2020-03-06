Springs Historical Society to benefit from lodging tax

SPRINGS, Pa. — The Springs Historical Society was one of 49 tourism-related businesses and organizations of Somerset County presented with a marketing grant award at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
The grant program is designed to increase visitation, enhance the visitor experience and increase overnight stays in the county. The program is administered by the Somerset County commissioners and the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, funded by 40% of the Somerset County lodging tax.
The Springs Historical Society received $3,023 of the total county award of $585,384.
“Every one of you make a huge impact on tourism,” Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau Chairman Eric Mauck said. “And it’s all of us collectively working together to create the brand of the Laurel Highlands.”
The Springs Historical Society will use the award to place web, newspaper and magazine advertising and for rack card distribution in the tri-state area, including a number of Pennsylvania Turnpike visitor centers.
President Margaret Hostetler and Vice President Jacquie Brenneman accepted the award at the ceremony.
