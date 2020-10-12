Springs museum gets grant to go virtual

SPRINGS, Pa. — The Springs Historical Society has received a $4,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities to develop programming and help cover operating costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The musuem purchased video equipment and hired videographer Mike Petenbrink of Summit Mills to film a series of tours of the museum led by Curator Richard Yoder of Meyersdale. The first short segments are available to view on the Springs Historical Society Facebook page. About 10 videos will be aired as a way to learn the history of the Casselman Valley area. For more information, contact Harriet Berg at 814-442-4594.
The society has canceled its free public programs and the annual Springs Folk Festival during the pandemic. Visit http://www.springspa.org/pdf/FFWebVenShort081220.pdf for a list of festival vendors. Money was raised by selling over 5,200 pounds of sauerkraut made by Johnny Martin and the Folk Festival volunteers.
The Springs Farmers Market will close for the season Oct. 10. The annual Casselman Chronicle journal will be ready for publication by the beginning of 2021. Some of the highlights covered are the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, history of Somerset County early pipelines, the Getty garage in Meyersdale and the history of the Springs Mutual Telephone Co. The Chronicle will be available online and at the Springs Store and the Penn Alps Craft Shop.
For more information, call 814-442-4594.
