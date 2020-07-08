St. Paul's has new pastor

CUMBERLAND — The Rev. Ryan Kendal Viands is the new pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Washington and Smallwood streets.
Viands is a native of Luray, Virginia, who graduated in 2003 from James Madison University with a degree in philosophy and religion, and from Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg in 2009.
Viands previously served 12 years at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Mills, Pennsylvania.
Installation of the new pastor is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 4 p.m., according to the church’s Facebook page, which lists a weekly worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. with public health restrictions in place.
