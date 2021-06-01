CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre will continue its Stars of Tomorrow youth performer program with the musical “A Year With Frog And Toad.”
The program features actors ages 5 to 20 in a full-length musical in a professional setting. The 2020 production of “Cats,” which had to be canceled due to COVID-19, is being rescheduled for spring of 2022.
The Stars of Tomorrow program was created with assistance from the Halmos Fund of the Community Trust Foundation.
“A Year With Frog And Toad” is based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved children’s books following two friends — the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad — through four fun-filled seasons.
Waking from hibernation in the spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special.
The show features the talents of Connor McCabe as Frog and Brendon McCabe as Toad. Also starring are Trevor McCabe, Oliver Nau, Alice Wecker, Lexus Middleton, Emma Class and Caleb Friend. The show is under the direction of Chris McCabe with costume design by Jennifer Clark, set design by Brendon McCabe and lighting design by Xander Mulder.
Performances are June 17-19 at 7 p.m. and June 19-20 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available online and group pricing is available by emailing kim@cumberlandtheatre.com. Masks are required inside the theater and lobby area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.