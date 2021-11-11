CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Highway Administration was presented the 2021 Tom Petri Recreational Trails Program Annual Achievement Award by the Coalition for Recreational Trails during a virtual ceremony.
Local projects that were recognized include off-road trail resurfacing and culvert replacement on Burkholder Road in Potomac Garrett State Forest, $124,721; installing two vault toilets at Wolf Den Run State Park, $75,439; and hiring a three-person trail crew to maintain a 40-mile ORV trail network in the state park, $68,640.
The RTP is a federal discretionary grant program of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. States award and administer federal funding to local government and nonprofit sponsors to develop and maintain land and water-based recreational trails and trail-related facilities for motorized and nonmotorized recreational trail users.
“This award from the Coalition for Recreational Trails is a tremendous honor because it recognizes MDOT’s role in a collaborative effort that spans every level: federal, state and local governments as well as grass-roots organizations,” Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater said. “As a partner agency, the assistance of Maryland Department of Natural Resources is especially critical and appreciated. The work we’re all doing together to promote trails, bikeways and pedestrian access has a positive impact on communities across the state, improving our transportation network and raising the quality of life for all Marylanders.”
Since the program’s inception in 1991, $25 million has been awarded in Maryland to fund 1,000 projects, with $9.5 million in local investment.
In 2021, SHA awarded $1,027,997 to 14 projects. According to CRT, more than 30,000 projects and programs have been completed nationally since 1991. Soon after the start of the program, CRT was formed to advocate and provide support to local trail programs and to share information on program successes. One of the ways CRT achieves these goals is by bringing national recognition to trail projects and programs exemplifying outstanding use of funds.
To learn more about Maryland’s RTP, visit roads.maryland.gov. Information about bikeway, pedestrian and trail grants and other news is available on MDOT’s WalkCycleMD Twitter and Facebook pages, @WalkCycleMD and facebook.com/WalkCycleMD.
