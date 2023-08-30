CUMBERLAND — Garrett County has been approved to receive a $1.3 million Rural Legacy Program grant to acquire conservation easements to protect its most productive working farms, standing timber, scenic views from the Cove Overlook, natural habitats, wetlands and waterways in the Bear Creek drainage basin.
Conservation in the area will provide water quality benefits to the Youghiogheny River, the state’s only designated Wild and Scenic River, and will impact about 1,770 acres.
The grant is included in more than $34.6 million being awarded to governments and land trusts to purchase conservation easements throughout the state. The Maryland Board of Public Works unanimously approved the funding.
“This record amount of funding will enable us to protect and preserve Maryland’s farms and forests with local nonprofit land trust partners, willing landowners and county governments. The program allows us to work in partnership with these local sponsors to support rural economies while at the same time enhancing water quality and wildlife habitat,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz, who serves as the chair of the Rural Legacy Board.
The Board of Public Works includes Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis. The grant awards were recommended by the Rural Legacy Board, which consists of the secretaries of DNR, the Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Maryland Department of Planning.
During the same meeting in Annapolis, the board approved $264,147 of Program Open Space funding for baseball field enhancements at Allegany College of Maryland; $28,800 for improvements to Mount Pleasant Park in Frostburg; $36,000 for the McHenry Lions Park pavilion and bicycle track; and $18,000 for a Grantsville Town Park splash pad.
The board approved $341 to assist the Sines family farm in Garrett County and $7,792 for the Glen Savage Dairy in Allegany County in implementing best management practices to reduce soil and nutrient runoff.
New leases were approved for the Shops at Canal Place for Robin Park, Elaia Oil and Vinegar, $665 a month for 798 square feet and Jasmina Vasic, Jasmina’s Hair Salon, $667 a month for 813 square feet.
