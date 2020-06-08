CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Arts Council is accepting applications from Maryland artists who are working independent of an institution or organization for grants of $2,000, $10,000 and $15,000 to encourage artistic growth and sustained practice.
The 2021 Independent Artist Award will recognize artists in the visual/media arts. Artistic categories rotate in a three-year cycle. Literary arts applications will be accepted in 2022 and performing arts applications in 2023.
For further details and information, visit https://www.msac.org/programs/independent-artist-award. Application deadline is July 24.
The Arts Council also seeks panelists to evaluate the applications. Panelists, who must be Maryland residents, receive modest compensation. They are required to attend an in-person or virtual training session and must be able to evaluate applications on the online grants management system. Panelists also attend a regional meeting in October and a state meeting in November. Application deadline is July 15.
