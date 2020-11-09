Arts council seeks folklife panelists
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking Folklife Network panelists to serve a six-week term that includes participation in one panel of two hours. Applicants must be Maryland residents.
Folklife Network panelists are paid $350 for their service. MSAC staff provides support throughout the process.
All panelist activities are held virtually and include a 90-minute panelist orientation with a focus on uncovering implicit bias.
Panelists independently read and score grant applications by the established deadlines and submit their findings online.
In addition to regular orientation sessions, panelists are encouraged to reach out to relevant program staff to ensure their experience is both professionally useful to them and in alignment with MSAC needs.
To submit an applications, visit https://marylandarts.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.