CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Board of Elections is communicating regularly with federal and state health agencies to monitor developments related to the coronavirus. The board is committed to providing the safest environment possible for Maryland voters and election workers.
Early voting for Maryland’s primary election will be held April 16 through April 23. The primary election is scheduled for April 28. As the election approaches, the board will continue coordinating with federal and state health officials and will institute any appropriate safeguards to minimize the risk for voters and election workers.
Voters who prefer to vote from home can request an absentee ballot by visiting https://www.elections.maryland.gov and clicking the “Request a Ballot” box or obtaining a request form from elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html.
Marylanders are encouraged to visit health.maryland.gov/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information and to dial 211 to talk to experts about any questions or concerns.
