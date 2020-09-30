CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation is extending the deadline to apply for 2020 homeowners’ and renters’ property tax credits from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. The tax credit programs save Marylanders more than $65 million per year, with homeowners receiving an average credit of $1,348 on their tax bill and renters receiving an average direct payment of $414. Applications can be submitted online through Maryland OneStop.
“Tens of thousands of Marylanders who have not yet applied may still be eligible for these tax credits and now have an additional month to apply for this much-needed relief,” said Gov. Larry Hogan.
The Homeowners’ Property Tax Credit Program provides relief for eligible homeowners by setting a limit on the amount of property taxes owed based on their income. If a resident has already paid their property tax and applies before Oct. 31, any tax credit that the homeowner may be eligible for will be refunded by their local county finance office. Many counties and municipalities also provide supplemental homeowners’ credits, which will be automatically applied if the applicant is approved for the state homeowners’ credit.
The Renters’ Property Tax Credit Program provides tax relief for eligible renters who pay high monthly rent relative to their total income and do not receive federal or state housing subsidies or reside in public housing. The credit is issued in the form of a direct check payment of up to $1,000.
SDAT is also encouraging Maryland homeowners to submit an application for the Homestead Tax Credit if they have not yet done so. Once approved, the Homestead Credit accrues over time by limiting the increase in taxable assessment each year to a fixed percentage, and is a one-time application without a specific filing deadline. The Homestead Credit provides nearly $20 billion in assessment relief per year.
For additional questions, visit www.taxcredits.sdat.maryland.gov or contact sdat.homeowners@maryland.gov, sdat.renters@maryland.gov, sdat.homestead@maryland.gov or 410-767-4433.
