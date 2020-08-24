CUMBERLAND — While this year’s Maryland State Fair is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair has received permission to hold limited livestock shows for Maryland youth and open livestock exhibitors only.
The 2020 Maryland State Fair Youth and Open Livestock Show kicks off Aug. 28 and runs through Sept. 7.
Videos and photos of the closed events will be shared on Comptroller of Maryland social media platforms.
Since the traditional state fair was modified, Comptroller Peter Franchot’s unclaimed property unit needed an innovative way to reach people in lieu of their popular booth at the Timonium Fairgrounds.
The Comptroller’s Office will sponsor a daily social media campaign called “2020 Visions of the Maryland State Fair” while urging visitors to search the unclaimed funds list.
Taxpayers can visit https://marylandtaxes.gov/unclaimed-property/index.php?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery to search the unclaimed property database.
