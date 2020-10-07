State fire marshal named sprinkler advocate award

CUMBERLAND — State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci has been awarded the American Fire Sprinkler Association Sprinkler Advocate of the Year Award for 2020.
Geraci has long been a vocal advocate of residential fire sprinkler legislation in Maryland. Throughout his fire service career, Geraci has excelled in educating about the importance of fire sprinklers from the fire service’s perspective as a life-saving tool that is beneficial but necessary.
In 1973, Geraci began his career with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. He worked his way through the ranks, being promoted to captain/commander of the Code Enforcement Section, and eventually retired as a battalion commander for the Fire and Explosive Investigation Section/Bomb Squad.
Maryland is one of only two states in the United States that requires residential fire sprinklers in new homes. Geraci was instrumental in getting the initial legislation passed in 2012 and its defense in 2015. Geraci saw room for improvement in the legislation and advocated additional legislation. “We needed an enforcement arm to the legislation,” said Geraci. The result of this call for a more defined system of enforcement that took effect Oct. 1, 2020.
The laws will allow the Office of the State Fire Marshal to enforce any requirements relating to the installation of automatic sprinkler systems in new one- and two-family dwellings. “Residential sprinklers are in place here in Maryland; they aren’t going anywhere. We’re saving lives and they’re clearly making a difference,” said Geraci.
AFSA created the Fire Sprinkler Advocate of the Year Award to honor individuals not directly involved in the fire sprinkler industry whose efforts have significantly advanced the fire protection industry and automatic fire sprinklers. Nominees are recommended by AFSA’s Legislative Committee and approved by the board of directors.
For more details on AFSA, visit firesprinkler.org.
