CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is announcing the fiscal 2021 application round for three state revitalization programs — Community Legacy, Strategic Demolition Fund — Statewide and the Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative.
The programs offer funding to support local housing, community and economic development and other revitalization projects. They are part of the department’s commitment to helping the state’s local governments and nonprofit agencies achieve their community revitalization and economic development goals.
For application information, contact a regional project manager. For a map of regions and additional contact information, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Documents/SRP/PM-Map-ContactInfo.pdf.
Applications are due by noon on Oct. 15.
Community Legacy and Strategic Demolition Fund projects must be located in an area designated as a sustainable community by the state. Projects can also be located in designated opportunity zones within Allegany, Garrett, Somerset and Wicomico counties. To see a jurisdiction’s boundaries, visit https://www.dhcd.state.md.us/GIS/revitalize/index.html.
Projects should help achieve the strategies outlined in a local government’s sustainable communities plan. Plans can be found at https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/dn/communities.aspx.
For additional information, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/StateRevitalizationPrograms/default.aspx.
