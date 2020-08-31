CUMBERLAND — Allegany County is the recipient of $424,100 in competitive grant funds to help fight opioid and substance use and a $112,811 block grant for its opioid intervention team.
A $298,700 grant will continue to provide training and mentorship to educators, health care workers and addiction and detention programs across Allegany County.
A $125,400 grant is to assist individuals who are in need of continued substance recovery support as they transition to employment by providing pre-employment and job placement services.
The block grant will be used to support law enforcement interdiction operations and peer recovery services and increase availability of naloxone for first responders.
Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford announced that Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center, in coordination with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, distributed nearly $10 million in grants for fiscal 2021.
“Addressing the opioid and substance use crisis in Maryland remains one of our highest priorities,” said Rutherford. “As long as this crisis poses a threat to Marylanders, we will persist in our efforts to eradicate it. I want to make it very clear that we have remained focused on this issue in spite of the country’s other public health challenges and we will continue to devote the resources required to bring it under control.”
The grant distribution included $4 million in block grants distributed among the opioid intervention teams in each of the state’s 24 local jurisdictions to fight the crisis in ways that best meet their own needs.
Garrett County’s $87,499 block grant will support its Community Resource Team to provide a bridge between identified potential clients and opioid-addiction services; drug prevention and education program in schools; and OIT coordination.
“The resources provided to our local OIT are needed now more than ever,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said. “Our community has experienced an increase in the number of overdoses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding from the OOCC Block Grant Program allows our local team to address the opioid epidemic thorough community-driven initiatives.”
The funding for fiscal 2021 is part of a $50 million, five-year commitment that the Hogan-Rutherford administration announced in 2017.
“Maryland’s sustained commitment to addressing the opioid and substance use crisis is more important now than it has been ever before,” said OOCC Executive Director Steve Schuh. “In a challenging environment, these grants are among the most powerful tools at our disposal. They allow the state to provide direct and focused support to the programs in each jurisdiction that will benefit the most.”
