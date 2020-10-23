FROSTBURG — The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a $2 million Bay Restoration Fund grant to the city of Frostburg for the next phase in a project to separate combined sewers and reduce the frequency and volume of combined sewer overflows that occur during wet weather.
The project will replace the aging combined sewer system with a new separated sanitary system to significantly reduce wet weather wastewater flows to downstream facilities of Allegany County, LaVale and the Cumberland wastewater treatment plant. The project is consistent with Maryland’s climate change adaptation and resiliency objectives through the reduction of runoff that is exacerbated by increased precipitation or flooding events.
The board is composed of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.
A $100,000 grant was approved for the Upper Potomac River Commission to plan an enhanced nutrient removal upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant in Westernport. The plant had treated industrial wastewater from the Luke Paper Mill, which closed in 2019, along with a much smaller amount of municipal wastewater from Westernport, Luke and other adjoining areas of Allegany County. A planning study will evaluate the upgrades for the plant conversion to a municipal wastewater treatment process.
The ENR upgrade is necessary to reduce nutrients discharged to the North Branch Potomac River. Excessive amounts of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus lead to lowered levels of oxygen needed to support aquatic life in waterways, including the Chesapeake Bay. ENR upgrades of wastewater treatment plants are a critical component of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay restoration plan. The project will be constructed in accordance with guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.