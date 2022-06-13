CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has released a multiyear, statewide plan to address Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
The 2022-2026 Virginia I. Jones State Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias — named for both the council that led the plan’s development and the Maryland resident who inspired the council’s formation — is designed to be a roadmap for proactive planning by public and private partners to address the emerging needs of Maryland’s aging population.
The updated plan replaces the initial document created in 2012 and includes strategies to assess the current landscape for a better understanding of the underlying risks of dementia and the needs of residents impacted by dementia. The plan’s release coincides with the upcoming start of national Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month on June 1, when events and activities will promote Alzheimer’s as a national priority and create awareness of the disease’s impact on individuals, families and communities.
“Maryland is committed to strengthening the statewide, cross-sector infrastructure needed to properly support the state’s aging population,’’ said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “The state plan sets forth a whole-person, coordinated approach to meet the needs of Marylanders living with dementia across the disease continuum, from diagnosis to end of life.”
In Maryland, Alzheimer’s disease is the seventh leading cause of death among older residents. Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias represent an urgent, high burden and high-cost public health crisis. An estimated 110,000 Maryland residents over age 65 are living with dementia, a number that is expected to increase 18% to 130,000 by 2025. Care for individuals with dementia accounts for more than $1.2 billion in annual Medicaid spending, with costs projected to increase 25% by 2025. In addition to direct medical costs, family caregivers in Maryland provide over 360 million hours of unpaid care every year.
The plan recommends goals to address the Alzheimer’s disease and dementia crisis, enhance public awareness and understanding of Alzheimer’s and related dementias, improve care quality and coordination, support family caregivers and promote innovation through data and research.
