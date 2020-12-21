Maryland SHA earns five awards
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Highway Administration won five excellence awards from the Public Relations Society of America Maryland Chapter for campaigns urging safe driving and informing Marylanders about ongoing highway projects.
The five campaigns and products recognized are Editorials/Columns, “Marylanders: Move Over for Emergency Vehicles;” Events and Observances, Work Zone Safety Week; Social Media, “Move Over” law safety campaign; Video, Virtual ribbon cutting for Watkins Mill interchange project; and Website, Project Portal page.
“Our team is committed to getting the word out about important safety messages, such as moving over for incident response vehicles operating on our roadways, and also keeping our customers updated about the hundreds of ongoing construction projects underway across the state,” said SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “We will continue utilizing innovative ways to communicate with the public.”
PRSA Maryland’s “Best in Maryland” awards are presented annually to public relations practitioners who, in the judgment of their peers, have successfully addressed a communications challenge with exemplary professional skill, creativity and resourcefulness.
Earlier this year, SHA was recognized by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ Committee on Transportation Communications for a pedestrian safety campaign that used humor to persuade teenagers not to text and drive.
