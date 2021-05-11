CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will accept applications for fiscal 2022 funding for five state revitalization programs beginning May 17.
Proposed funding includes $6 million, Community Legacy; $7 million each, Strategic Demolition Fund, Project C.O.R.E. and National Capital Strategic Economic Development Fund; $12 million, Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative; and $10 million, Seed Community Development Anchor Institution Fund.
Community Legacy and Strategic Demolition Fund projects must be in a sustainable community or in an Opportunity Zone in Allegany, Garrett, Somerset and Wicomico counties. Seed Community Development Anchor projects must be located in an area of blight and support the improvement of a neighborhood that surrounds an anchor institution.
Applications are due June 24. For more information, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Pages/StateRevitalizationPrograms/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.