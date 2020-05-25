CUMBERLAND — Overnight facilities at West Virginia’s state parks and forests will start reopening to state residents only in following the guidelines of Gov. Jim Justice’s Safer at Home order. Most day-use areas remain open to the public, though social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
“Our first and most important priority at this time is making sure our guests, visitors and staff are safe,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “We want to thank the governor and our state’s health officials for leading us through this crisis and providing the guidance and resources we need to start reopening our parks and forests.”
For updates on the phased reopening and amended operations plan, visit www.wvstateparks.com/travel-alert.
Park offices associated with camping, camp stores, campground bathhouses, golf courses, wobble clay shotgun ranges, riding stables, boat docks and other day-use recreational facilities are open with amended operations.
Only registered campers will be permitted to enter campgrounds. Tents, campers and trailers must be placed a minimum of 30 feet from neighboring camping units. Some campsites will be left vacant to accomplish this.
Cabins, lodges, nature centers and museums are scheduled to open May 26. Restaurants will resume full service with reduced seating capacity.
Park and forest staff will wear personal protective equipment and adopt deep-cleaning measures. Park staff will monitor day-use areas and prohibit all gatherings of 25 or more people in one location.
