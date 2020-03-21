CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Police Aviation Command marked the 50th anniversary of the first civilian medevac mission flown in Maryland and the commencement of an integrated emergency medical system whose members have helped saved tens of thousands of lives since.
On March 19, 1970, at 11:20 a.m., Maryland State Police helicopter 108, crewed by pilot Cpl. Gary Moore and medic Tfc. Paul Benson, was summoned to the Baltimore Beltway and Falls Road for a patient involved in a motor vehicle crash. The two troopers, manning a turbine-powered Bell Jet Ranger helicopter, flew the injured motorist to the Center for the Study of Trauma, known today as the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.
“It took about three weeks before we got our first call because it was all new all over the state,” said retired Lt. Col. Moore in a Maryland State Police video that highlighted the department’s historic firsts. “That particular morning in 1970, Paul and I were the duty crew and landed on the highway, picked that patient up and took him down to the trauma center. That patient did live.”
The morning mission to the Brooklandville community in Baltimore County half a century ago held the distinction of the formal expansion of the Maryland State Police into the world of emergency medical services. The mission marked the first time a civilian agency transported a critically injured trauma patient from a scene by medevac helicopter. This had never been done before outside of a military setting.
During the past 50 years, the members of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command have completed more than 180,000 missions and transported over 150,000 patients. The Aviation Command has a fleet of 10 AgustaWestland AW 139 helicopters that are assigned to seven sections located in Allegany, Frederick, Baltimore, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, Talbot and Wicomico counties.
Former U.S. Army surgeon R Adams Cowley was the driving force behind the expansion into the area of medical evacuation. The founder of the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore believed that medevac transportation of critically injured patients would save lives. He collaborated with Maryland State Police Pilot Robert Wolfe and other innovative Marylanders to close the most significant gap in trauma care.
Since the early 1970s, the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and Maryland’s integrated EMS system have grown into a network of trauma centers, specialty hospitals and medevac services with a worldwide reputation as leaders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.