CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police and other state law enforcement agencies are assisting the American Red Cross in encouraging the public to donate blood during the coronavirus pandemic. The push to donate blood is an effort to honor the memories of those Marylanders who died from COVID-19 and honor the service of all those who help fight it.
The Red Cross is also partnering with Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Natural Resources Police, Transit Administration Police and Maryland Capitol Police to launch the #SleevesUpMD Blood Drive. The campaign seeks to raise 150 pledges for blood donations.
“The commitment to public service and saving lives exhibited daily by the men and women of the Maryland State Police goes far beyond the enforcement of traffic and criminal laws,” Superintendent Col. Woodrow Jones III said. “Our employees are always on the alert for opportunities to serve and assist our citizens, especially during these challenging days. This blood drive is a great way for us to give back to our communities in a tangible way. All of our state law enforcement agencies are proud to join together in this lifesaving effort.”
To donate, visit https://sleevesup.redcrossblood.org/campaign/marylands-state-law-enforcement-sleevesupmd-campaign/. Follow the instructions to make a reservation at any American Red Cross Maryland donation center.
