State Police helps with gun permits
CUMBERLAND — As applications for Maryland wear and carry permits continue to be received in unprecedented numbers, the Maryland State Police Licensing Division is issuing the information to help applicants navigate through the online application process.
Pursuant to the recent Supreme Court ruling, on July 5, Gov. Larry Hogan directed the State Police to suspend the “good and substantial reason” standard to wear, carry or transport a regulated firearm on your person. Wear and carry permit applicants are still required to meet the training and fingerprinting requirements for approval of their application.
The online system is designed to keep the applicant informed at every step of the process through email notifications.
The Licensing Division has a mandated window of 90 days to act on a wear and carry permit. The processing time could take longer than the 60-day average.
