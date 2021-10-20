CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Police, in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, is asking citizens to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at state police barracks.
State police barracks throughout Maryland will act as a collection station for unwanted and unused prescription drugs.
According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last year, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, marking the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year. Opioid-related deaths accounted for 75%of all overdose deaths in 2020.
All 23 barracks are equipped with secure drug collection boxes for unused medication drop-off. No questions will be asked when deposits are made. To locate the nearest barrack, visit http://mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/FieldOperationsBureau/allbarracks.aspx.
The Maryland State Police is a partner in the Opioid Operational Command Center.
