CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of General Services Office of Energy and Sustainability saved more than $4.7 million in fiscal 2019 through strategic large-scale purchases of electricity.
“Maryland continues to be a leader in setting a path for bolder, smarter energy-saving strategies,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “By utilizing our established practices to conserve electricity and natural gas costs, we continue to save taxpayer dollars and help to protect our environment.”
The Office of Energy and Sustainability purchases electricity using two separate hedging strategies. The first strategy is a block and index strategy, which is used for about 80% of the electricity purchased. The second strategy used is reverse auction. Maryland is the only state to use a combined block and index and reverse auction strategy for its statewide purchasing, affecting more than 14,800 utility meter accounts.
The block and index purchasing strategy yielded savings of $4.7 million compared to a fixed-price purchasing arrangement most commonly used by public sector entities. The state realizes savings when comparing block and index purchases to reverse auction purchases.
The demand for energy varies year to year, but between fiscal 2012 and 2019, more than $57 million of cost avoidance to the general fund of the state has been realized. The savings between fiscal 2015 and 2019 are $37,782,281 for electricity alone, with combined electricity and natural gas savings of $50,563,382.
General Services partners with the University System of Maryland to purchase all electricity and natural gas used by state agencies and university campuses. In fiscal 2019, energy expenditures totaled approximately $136 million to purchase more than 1.5 billion kWhs of electricity and nearly $30 million to purchase approximately 49 million therms of natural gas. Savings to the state of approximately $5.7 million in electricity and natural gas expenditures were realized in fiscal 2019.
General Services also partners with the University System to purchase natural gas for all state agencies. About 90% of the state’s natural gas is secured under a similar block and index purchasing structure through a contract managed by University of Maryland-College Park. In fiscal 2019, the state saved $953,000 with block and index gas purchases, relative to the fixed price rates.
