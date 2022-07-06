Resources for coping with violence shared
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has released Mental Health and Crisis Resources for Coping with Violence.
Developed by the MDH Behavioral Health Administration, the comprehensive resource includes tips, local and nationwide information and fact sheets for parents, educators and behavioral health professionals to help young people.
BHA is sharing the resource with behavioral health stakeholders and providers across Maryland as well as school partners and other state agencies.
In addition, information and training sessions are rolling out more uniformly to address challenges.
