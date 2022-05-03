State accepting award nominations
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Planning is accepting nominations for the Maryland Sustainable Growth Awards.
The awards celebrate significant achievement by individuals, businesses, organizations and local governments to support the 12 planning visions adopted by the Maryland General Assembly.
The awards promote exemplary work that represents or inspires collaboration, innovation, conservation, community impact and quality of life.
Awards are given in the categories of Leadership and Service, Sustainable Communities and Preservation/Conservation.
Self-nominations are accepted. For an application packet, visit https://planning.maryland.gov/Pages/YourPart/Growth-Awards/MD-Growth-Awards.aspx.
The deadline for nominations is July 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.