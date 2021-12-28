OAKLAND — The Baltimore Sun editorial board named Maryland’s 24 health officers the 2021 Marylanders of the Year for their actions in handling an overwhelming situation as COVID-19 swept the globe.
Each of the county health officers and one for Baltimore City were cited in the commentary written by the newspaper’s editorial board. Allegany County Health Officer Jenelle Mayer and Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens were listed among those recognized as health heroes.
“Since the beginning, they’ve acted with a unity of purpose in our best interests under trying and exhausting circumstances,” the commentary said. “They’ve put boots on the ground in communities to bolster relationships and information sharing across groups. They’ve traced contacts, distributed protective gear and administered tests on a mass scale. And they endeavored to do it all equitably.”
In response to the announcement, Stephens said, “We as health officers represent the many local health department staff who are dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the community. It is great to receive the recognition, but it is really the entire staff that should be acknowledged for their service above self.”
The commentary included a message from state health officers: “Vaccination is the best shot we have at ending the crisis. Get a first, a second, and then a third dose — and any others that are recommended along the way. Mask up when it’s warranted, wash your hands frequently and steer clear of close contact with anyone who’s not in your immediate family.
“Health officers are learning in real time the best ways to handle this virus — the biggest challenge of their careers — and sharing that information with you as quickly as possible. Please listen, and then thank them. Now is not the time to let your guard down. People are still dying, this thing hasn’t gone away. Unfortunately, it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
