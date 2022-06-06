CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre guest artist will be Stephen Manger during the production of “True West” by Sam Shepard. His works will be shown in the Bev Walker Gallery from June 9-19.
Manger is a mixed media artist based in Frostburg who often strives to remove evidence of his own hand via monoprinting on glass. One of his recent projects focused on the design and construction of Clatter Café in downtown Frostburg.
Over the course of his 30-year career, he has amassed an ever-increasing collection of techniques and processes to create amorphous, highly active and abstract images that are often torn or cut for subsequent editing to make larger collage pieces. When possible, he uses recycled materials — paint, fabric, wood as a matter of thrift and sustainability.
The theater, 101 N. Johnson St., is open an hour before each performance, which are 8 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. For more information, call 301-759-4990, visit www.cumberlandtheatre.com or contact info@cumberlandtheatre.com.
