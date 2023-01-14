OAKLAND — Steve Kelley has accepted the position of Garrett County director of community development and planning.
In the new position, Kelley will oversee zoning administration, licensing, land preservation, comprehensive planning, mapping, workforce development, business attraction, business retention and grant awards services.
A rural Kentucky native, Kelley has a background in operations and management, most recently responsible for a staff of 150 employees and a budget of over $43 million. Kelley earned national recognition for his role in revamping the structure and goals of the Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority.
“We are thrilled to have Steve leading our community development and planning team,” said Kevin Null, county administrator. “His passion for community development and his ability to see a long-term vision for the betterment of our residents and business community is a great fit for us.”
After owning his own landscaping business from 1999 to 2014 and a Honey Baked Ham franchise from 2004-2020, Kelly served as city councilor for Somerset, Kentucky, for four years and as county judge executive for Pulaski Fiscal Court since 2015.
“I’m excited to be here in Garrett County and to continue the good work that the team has already started,” said Kelley. “Garrett County is very similar to where I’m from. It’s beautiful, friendly and full of opportunities for growth. I hope to build consensus and collaboration among our various agencies and community stakeholders to move Garrett County forward and to secure prosperity and quality of life for all our families.”
Kelley has taken credits toward an economic developer certification with the International Economic Development Council and earned a master’s in business administration from the University of South Carolina.
He resides in Mountain Lake Park with his wife, Tracy. The pair share five daughters and two grandchildren.
Contact Kelley at 301-334-1921 or skelley@garrettcounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.