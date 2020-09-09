CUMBERLAND — Story Time in the Park with the Allegany County Library System will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at alternating parks across the area.
The first session will be Sept. 15 at the Constitution Park Amphitheater. View the full schedule at www.alleganycountylibrary.info/outdoorstorytimes.
Families are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy Story Time while observing social distancing. Listen to several books designed to have fun, strengthen literacy skills and promote healthy outdoor adventures. Every child will receive free books and crafts to take home. Masks are required for those picking up books and crafts from library staff.
A variety of virtual events, such as story times, yoga, book discussions and live Q&A sessions with library staff will be featured on the library’s website and social media accounts. Through a partnership with Maryland Humanities, a virtual author visit is planned for Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. by Fredrik Backman, author of “A Man Called Ove” and “Beartown.” Registration is required. For more information, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info.
