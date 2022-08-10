SPRINGS, Pa. — Matthew Dodd will present a program of songs and stories of the American hobo on Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Folk Meeting House.
Dressed in period clothing, Dodd sings and tells the true stories of the “Knights of the Road” who rode the rails in, on and under boxcars from job to job and town to town in the early 1900s. He sings and plays a variety of instruments to re-create the hobo philosophy.
Dodd, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, has been a schoolteacher for 36 years and a traveling, performing musician for even longer. He combines his love of American history and folk music in his presentation and has performed his shows throughout 10 states and Canada. His music is featured in an Emmy-nominated documentary film on Civil War music produced by Nashville Public Television.
The program is sponsored by the Springs Historical Society. Call 814-442-4594 for more information.
