FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will present the string ensemble conducted by Joseph Gaskins in concert on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
The event is free and open to the public.
The performance will also be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
The FSU string ensemble will present the first movement of “Little Suite for Strings, Op.1” by Carl Nielsen, the first three movements of “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the first movement of “St. Paul’s Suite” by Gustav Holst, “Trio Sonata, Op. 3, No. 2” by Arcangelo Corelli, the third movement of “Simple Symphony” by Benjamin Britten and “Piano Quintet in A Major, D. 667” by Franz Schubert.
FSU expects masks to be worn indoors when in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status.
Visitors to campus must visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring.
For more information, call 301-687-4109.
