Struntz president of state firemen's association auxiliary

BOWLING GREEN — Donna Struntz of Bowling Green recently was elected president of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association for the 2020-2021 term.
“Every successful organization usually has a group of individuals who stands behind them, offering support wherever possible,” said Jonathan Dayton, vice president of the Allegany Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire Rescue Association, in an emailed news release. “The Ladies Auxiliary to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association is one such group.”
The auxiliary’s mission statement is, “We, the members of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association, now unite as a body to promote interest, establish harmony, cultivate a closer friendship, both social and material, among the auxiliaries to the volunteer fire companies of the State of Maryland, and assist the State Firemen’s Association upon request.”
“With everything going on in the world, the LAMSFA will need stronger leadership now more than ever, and I fully believe Donna will step up to the plate,” said Dayton.
In addition to being an active member of the Allegany and Garrett association auxiliary, Struntz serves the community as an emergency medical technician with the Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department and is treasurer of its ladies auxiliary.
Dayton pointed to Struntz’s 13 years of “hard work and dedication.”
