CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts will showcase Allegany County Public Schools art April 15-16 and 22-23 from 1 to 4 p.m. with an opening reception April 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. The show is coordinated by Kat Wharton of the public school system and Gilchrist board president Courtney McKay Jensen.
This is the second year that the Gilchrist has invited the schools to showcase the artwork as part of the Janice Gilmore Youth Art Scholarship Program. Cash scholarship awards are given for each of the categories for all grades from kindergarten through high school.
The Gilchrist Gallery is located at 104 Washington St. Parking for the event is being donated by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church across from the gallery. Guests can park in the church driveway and behind the building.
For more information, visit www.gilchristgallery.com or call 240-580-1070.
