Student art to be displayed by Allegany Arts Council
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council will partner with Allegany County Public Schools for its Allegany County Student Art Showcase from March 4-25.
The show, Emerging Artists, features the artwork of Allegany County public elementary, middle and high school students working in a variety of mediums, including watercolor, collage, assemblage and pottery.
An opening reception will be held March 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Saville and Schwab galleries, 9 N. Centre St. Cash prizes will be awarded to students and the work will be juried by Erica Fabrizio, who teaches at Bishop Walsh School. Almost Indigo, a band comprised of Allegany High School students, will provide entertainment.
