Families needed to host students
CUMBERLAND — ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls ages 15–18 for the next academic year.
ASSE students come from many countries with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture — food, sports, shopping. They also love to share their own culture with their host families who welcome them not as guests, but as family members.
Students have pocket money for personal expenses along with health, accident and liability insurance.
ASSE students are selected for participation based on academics and good citizenship. Host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
To become a host family, call the ASSE Eastern Regional Office at 800-677-2773 or visit www.host.asse.com to begin an application.
