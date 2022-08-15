CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt — up from $30,000. The program also has an additional down payment and closing cost loan option for lower income borrowers.
Through the SmartBuy 3.0 product, buyers purchasing an eligible home through the Maryland Mortgage Program can receive either 15% of their home purchase price or $50,000 in student debt payoff assistance — whichever is lower.
“As interest rates increase and demand drives housing prices up, the state of Maryland is always looking for innovative ways to help make homeownership affordable,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “Launched more than five years ago, SmartBuy was the first government mortgage program in the nation to specifically address student loan debt, which is a significant barrier for many potential homeowners.”
SmartBuy borrowers with income at or below 50% of the average median income have a new option of receiving a 6% down payment and closing cost assistance loan. All SmartBuy borrowers continue to have the option of $6,000 or a 4% down payment and closing cost assistance loan.
The Maryland Mortgage Program offers a wide variety of mortgage products specifically tailored to make homeownership affordable and sustainable. To learn more, visit mmp.maryland.gov and contact a participating lender.
