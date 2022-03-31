DR. WALLACE: I’m in my junior year of college, and in order to obtain the degree that I am pursuing, I must take classes over the summer this year. I’m really upset about this because overall, my junior year has been incredibly draining for me and I could really use a break.
In addition to going to school, I work part-time in order to pay for basic living expenses. Between my work and school schedule this summer, it looks like I’m going to have very little time to myself, and as soon as summer is over, I’ll be launched into the fall semester of my senior year.
I’m already feeling burned out and exhausted, and I envy my friends who don’t have to take summer courses or who don’t work. I know that it will ultimately be worth it to get the degree that I want, but how can I have a better attitude about everything that is on my plate right now when all my friends are talking about are their fun summer plans and the vacations they will be going on? — Feeling Left Out, via email
FEELING LEFT OUT: I admire your drive and your work ethic! I do have a few suggestions for you. First, take out a calendar and circle the future date you’ll complete the degree you’re seeking! Yes, it’s out there in the future, but each day that you hang tough and grind through will bring you one day closer to your important goal.
Take some time regularly to think about just how great you’re going to feel when that wonderful and fateful day arrives. You’ll truly deserve a nice break at that point, so why not plan a trip or vacation that you’ve always wanted to go on in advance? Your awaiting vacation will be a great motivator for you and by planning this far in advance you might be able to save on the costs and/or receive extra benefits or more favorable accommodations.
For the short run, try to schedule in some quick, fun events or even phone calls with individuals you really love and cherish. Schedule some of these at a fixed time and day each week so that you’ll have these to look forward to as well. Often, we are able to deal with a tough, grinding schedule better if we have something good to look forward to along the way.
My suggestions here are but a guideline. You may have other ideas for your short-term and long-term “motivators,” but whatever you prefer them to be, I feel you’ll find yourself in a better mental frame of mind once you have them figured out and placed on your calendar such that you see them in written form often.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a high school senior and since we’re getting close to summer, I want to get a part-time job right now. I could work one or two weekday nights and then also on the weekend, and this would help me to save some money for a road trip I’d like to take with two of my friends in August.
The problem is that my parents don’t want me to work until I graduate from high school. I’m a good student and my grades now are at the same high level they always have been. How can I convince my parents to let me work a bit? — Want to Work, via email
WANT TO WORK: The key for you is communication. I suggest you ask your parents to let you work only on the weekends at first, and during this time you should keep them fully up to speed on all of your classes and your workloads in those classes.
Involve your parents by showing them exactly where you stand in each class, and update them with each test, term paper, etc. At some point they will hopefully realize that you indeed have things well in control and at that point they will be more likely to allow you to begin working a night or two during the week.
The more your parents can see, the more likely they will be to provide you the flexibility you desire. Also ask your parents to help you plan your saving budget as it may interest them to see you learning to cut your “financial chops” along the way as a bonus.
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Although he is unable to reply to all of them individually, he will answer as many as possible in this column. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com. To find out more about Dr. Robert Wallace and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.