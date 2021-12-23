DR. WALLACE: I’m a first-year engineering student and I’ve always wanted to work in the biomedical field. Right now, I’m just taking a lot of general education courses, but recently I was told by another student I respect that there’s a high rate of attrition for engineering students in America.
Is this true, and if it is, should I consider another field of study? I’ve always dreamed about becoming an engineer and it’s something I’ve been passionate about since I was a little kid. — Concerned About My High Hopes, via email
CONCERNED ABOUT MY HIGH HOPES: It is true that the attrition rate for engineering students is around 50%, but that is merely an indication of how difficult and challenging this field of study truly is.
Rather than worry about the number of students who change majors and move on, challenge yourself to put your utmost efforts toward diligence and determination to achieve your goal. Remember that anything great is difficult to accomplish and certainly worthy of your very best efforts.
Once you take enough time to truly see how well you can do in this field using all your skills, only then will you begin to see the first indications of whether this field can be a long-term career for you or not.
Then in either case you will have benefited. If you are able to succeed in this challenging field, you’ll be on your way to what amounts to a career opportunity you’ve dreamed about for so long. And alternatively, if you do elect to move on to another field of study, you’ll benefit by knowing how best to apply yourself toward the current goal in front of you. Carry that hard work and determination into the next field of study that you find interesting, and you will no doubt succeed well using those skills toward your next purpose.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a 17-year-old girl with big dreams! My sister got into her first choice for college two years ago and she is now very happy and thriving. I recently applied to my dream college, which is UCLA!
I really hope that I do get accepted there, and if I don’t, I will be crushed. In fact, I’d be so crushed that I wouldn’t want to go to any other college. My mother says this is foolish, but truthfully this is how I feel based upon all the research I’ve done about colleges in my area. — Future Bruin, via email
FUTURE BRUIN: I admire your enthusiasm and hope that your desired path works out for you. I can also understand how emotional you feel about this topic right now.
I wouldn’t worry about your current state of mind, because one of two things will happen. First, you could of course be accepted there, and you’ll be off to your new adventure as a very happy young lady. Alternatively, if you’re not accepted to UCLA for whatever reason, you’ll go through a period of disappointment, but then the reality of how best to go forward with your life will soon set in. I trust if this happens, you and your mother can sit down and make some good decisions as to the next best ideas that you can develop for the path of your life and education.
A backup plan is usually a good thing to have in many areas of life. Remember and consider this no matter what happens with your current college application. Attending college is a way to gain independence and get an advanced degree, and to grow intellectually and emotionally. I trust you can do this at a number of fine institutions.
