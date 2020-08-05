CUMBERLAND — Nontraditional students Carol Lusk of Schellsburg, Pennsylvania, and Khushmani Singh of Leesburg, Virginia, will share their prerecorded speeches during Allegany College of Maryland’s virtual ceremony.
The recognition of the 324 spring and summer graduates will be livestreamed Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. on ACM’s Facebook page.
Lusk, a general studies and teacher education — secondary area of concentration major, graduated from Central High School in 1983. After earning a certificate from Appalachian Bible College, she chose to be a stay-at-home mother and self-taught artist for nearly 30 years before enrolling at ACM at the recommendation of her daughter.
Following her husband’s unexpected death, Lusk decided to fulfill her dream of becoming an art teacher.
One of her favorite moments at ACM was guest teaching a group of Washington Middle School students. Working together, they painted a large group picture of an eagle that was framed and donated to a local veterans home.
Lusk will pursue a degree in fine arts at Frostburg State University.
In her commencement address, Lusk will talk about life’s unexpected challenges, the importance of compassion and the need to follow your heart when your world is turned upside down.
Lusk will be introduced by Ron Jenkins, a recently retired associate professor.
Singh, a dental hygiene major, graduated from Stone Bridge High School in 2012. She attended Virginia Commonwealth University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2016. The daughter of a physician, she was drawn to health care and worked as a pediatric dental assistant before applying to ACM’s dental hygiene program.
Singh especially enjoyed working in the college’s dental clinic and is employed part time as a dental hygienist.
In her commencement speech, Singh will discuss perseverance and appreciating the lessons and skills one learns when their resolve is tested.
She will be introduced by Assistant Professor Jennifer Thompson.
ACM students with a 3.5 or higher GPA were invited to audition to speak.
Lusk, a spring graduate, and Singh, a summer graduate, were selected by the college’s Commencement Committee.
Their speeches were recorded by Professor John Bone.
