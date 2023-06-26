Students attend STEM Summit
FROSTBURG — High school students from Allegany and Somerset counties participated in the 2023 Frostburg State University STEM Summit.
The 19 students were presented with a scientific problem related to a hypothetical deep space mission. They received instruction in several fields of science by FSU faculty members and undergraduate teaching assistants.
The students presented their recommendations to judges from NASA, Northrop Grumman and Villanova University.
The summit is designed to develop more interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Funding for the project was provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission, Northrop Grumman and the FSU Foundation.
