CUMBERLAND — Students in the Allegany High School historical research methods class and photographer Michael Hunter Thompson are collaborating on a program titled “If These Halls Could Talk: A Tribute to Allegany’s Campobello” to be presented in July.
Allegany Museum will display “Allegany: The American High School Experience,” fully researched, developed and designed by current Allegany High School students to reflect the history of the American high school. The exhibit will explore the history of sports, band, student life and other aspects of the high school experience. It will feature a replica of the Sedgwick Street building built in Legos, a video that embodies the emotion of high school through the years and artifacts donated from members of the community. The exhibit from July 2-30 will include a public opening July 9 as part of Campers Class Reunion Weekend.
The Allegany Arts Council’s Saville and Schwab galleries will host the photography exhibit, “Fade to Blue: A Photographic Journey,” which showcases organized photo shoots Thompson conducted in the former Allegany High School. Using alumni from multiple generations, Thompson captured many of the rites of passage of high school — dances, studying in the library and hanging with friends. For more information, see http://www.michaelhunterthompson.com.The exhibition will be on display from July 2-30 with a ticketed evening event July 8 and a public opening July 9.
The Campers Class Reunion will take place July 9, at Canal Place with music, food and beverages and special guests.
