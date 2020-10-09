OAKLAND — Garrett County students Alexis House, Northern High, and Jacob Nazelrod, Southern High, were awarded $500 scholarships for their participation in the Play Hard, Live Clean campaign.
The scholarship can be used for work expenses, health expenses or further education of any kind.
Each public school participated in the healthy lifestyle campaign that encourages youth to make good choices by recognizing and rewarding them for certain positive lifestyle accomplishments from kindergarten through graduation.
“Every student in the Garrett County Public School System has the opportunity to participate in the PHLC challenges and that makes me so excited,” said James Michaels, program coordinator.
“The Play Hard, Live Clean lifestyle is something I love to model for our students and community. Although the onset of COVID-19 and the changes it brought to the school systems in the spring interrupted some parts of the PHLC process, the campaign still had a positive effect on almost 1,000 Garrett County students who were able to participate.”
Elementary and middle school students could complete an hour of physical activity per day for 10 days and drink milk and water instead of sugared drinks for 10 days.
The wellness challenges were screen mindfulness for elementary students and adequate sleep for middle school.
Participating students received a bronze, silver or gold medal for completing one, two or three challenges.
The highest participation rate at the elementary level occurred at Crellin Elementary with 51% of students earning a medal; 31% of Southern Middle School students participated; and 17% of Northern Middle School students participated.
“Most of the challenges were done through virtual education, so participation was lower than the previous years, but still noteworthy, nonetheless,” said Michaels.
The campaign at the high school is primarily online, consisting of a pledge to not use alcohol, nicotine and marijuana and to not misuse prescription drugs, as well as monthly surveys about health topics.
Thirty-two percent of high school students participated in the campaign with one in five of them being 12th graders.
Play Hard, Live Clean for this school year may look a little different, but staff expect it to be even bigger and better.
“The campaign is entering its fourth year and we’re trying to build consistency with healthy lifestyle choices among all of our Garrett County youth,” Michaels said. “We have some exciting changes this school year and can’t wait to share them with all the students.”
For more information, visit PlayHardLiveClean.com or contact the health department at 301-334-7730.
