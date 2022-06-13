ACCIDENT — Students from Grantsville Elementary in Kim Paul’s class visited a new solar farm in the final stages of installation on the Aiken Farm in Accident. The third through fifth grade students are in either gifted and talented or part of the First Lego League robotics programs.
David Wagner, director of asset acquisition construction, DSD Renewables, explained the components of each solar panel, how the sun’s energy is harnessed and converted to electricity that is then fed back into the grid and how the transmission process occurs. Students also learned about the amount of energy each solar cell can produce and how that relates to household consumption.
Ava Wilhelm presented Wagner with a test of her own, asking him to come up with a whole number ranging from 1 to 31, but not share it with anyone. She proceeded to show him a selection of cards and using binary numbers, she was able to determine his number.
For more information, visit www.dsdrenewables.com.
