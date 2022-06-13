Grantsville Elementary students learn about solar energy in the final stages of installation on the Aiken Farm in Accident. Front row, from the left, are Michael Guida Smith, Wyatt Wilkens, Zacary Lewis, Lexi Koontz, Isaac Good, Ava Wilhelm, Gavin Walters, Maddie Wright, Grady Miller, Owen Pearce, Kaitlyn Yoder and Kourtney Burawa. Back row, teacher Kim Paul, guidance counselor Tim Watson, David Wagner, DSD Renewables, and Adam Post, SolAmerica Energy Team. The students learned how the sun’s energy is harnessed and converted to electricity and the amount of energy each solar cell can produce.